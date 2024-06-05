Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.19. 254,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

