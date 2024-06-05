Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 126,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 153,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.90. 887,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

