Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,996,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

