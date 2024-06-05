Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $50.79 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,127 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.0% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.55. 1,942,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.74 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

