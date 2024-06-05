Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,985 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,779,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,562,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,308. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.