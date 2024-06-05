Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. 1,496,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

