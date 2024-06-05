Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.88. 5,231,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,862,043. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

