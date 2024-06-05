Fei USD Reaches Market Cap of $15.73 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.73 million and $68,996.74 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,028.31 or 1.00050437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012585 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00111340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004003 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,470,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,211,753 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,444,951.39005581 with 16,186,284.00729352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96989265 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $51,615.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

