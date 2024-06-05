Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.23.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67. Also, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh purchased 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$51,332.82. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $390,926. Corporate insiders own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

