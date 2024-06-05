Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.23.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 0.46.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
