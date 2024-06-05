Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 39,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.
Ferrovial Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.
About Ferrovial
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrovial
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.