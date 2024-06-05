Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Trading Down 0.1%

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.67 and last traded at $40.04. 33,453 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.