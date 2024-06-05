FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $877.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

