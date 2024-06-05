Financial Comparison: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for COMPASS Pathways and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 0 5 0 3.00 Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus target price of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 534.54%. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 773.36%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than COMPASS Pathways.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -57.24% -47.33% Petros Pharmaceuticals -181.87% -102.32% -32.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$118.46 million ($2.37) -3.15 Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.82 million 0.55 -$8.16 million ($7.37) -0.06

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than COMPASS Pathways. COMPASS Pathways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, penile injections, PreBoost, VenoSeal, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

