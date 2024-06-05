Fintech Ecosystem Development (NASDAQ:FEXD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Institutional Trading of Fintech Ecosystem Development

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 25.1% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 125,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter worth $915,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 127,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the third quarter worth $1,607,000.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

