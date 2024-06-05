First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,164 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 551,367 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 789,536 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its position in First Horizon by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 200,846 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in First Horizon by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 735,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 438,560 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN remained flat at $15.37 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.28.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

