First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81,959 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Amgen worth $170,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Amgen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.77. The stock had a trading volume of 114,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

