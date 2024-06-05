First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Zoom Video Communications worth $123,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.25. 281,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,830. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $308,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,211 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

