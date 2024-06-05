First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $325,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $20,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

