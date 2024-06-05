First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,135,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $135,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 373,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. 1,282,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,292. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

