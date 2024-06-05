First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,459 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $468,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

