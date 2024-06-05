First Trust Advisors LP Has $114.50 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,825 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $114,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SAP by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in SAP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $3,541,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.64. 50,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $199.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

