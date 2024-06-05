First Trust Advisors LP Has $135.75 Million Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.41% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $135,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

NASDAQ GFS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

