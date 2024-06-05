First Trust Advisors LP Has $143.66 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $143,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. 228,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.82, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.06. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $68.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.