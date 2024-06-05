First Trust Advisors LP Has $271.98 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $271,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after acquiring an additional 686,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after acquiring an additional 778,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,749 shares of company stock worth $9,036,919. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

BAH stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,658. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $102.30 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.41.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

