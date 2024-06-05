First Trust Advisors LP Has $290.60 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of Datadog worth $290,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.1 %

DDOG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $108.93. The company had a trading volume of 436,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.13, a P/E/G ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,134 shares of company stock worth $60,334,399. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

