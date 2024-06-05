First Trust Advisors LP Has $369.85 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.47% of Okta worth $369,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.48.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

