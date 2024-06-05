First Trust Advisors LP Has $96.76 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,361 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Amdocs worth $96,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.94. 25,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.45 and a one year high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

