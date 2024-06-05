First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 290.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $106,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 49,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,958. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

