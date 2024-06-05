First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,946 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $118,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,327,000 after purchasing an additional 227,633 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dropbox by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,228,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after buying an additional 869,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,721 shares of company stock worth $2,830,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 369,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,165. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

