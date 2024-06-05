First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 5,162 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Cummins worth $99,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 1.3 %

CMI stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.63. 137,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,731. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

