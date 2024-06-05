First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,909,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.70% of Synchrony Financial worth $263,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 182,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,384. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

