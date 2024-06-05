First Trust Advisors LP Sells 273,479 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,658,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 273,479 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Micron Technology worth $397,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $133.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,822,703. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.