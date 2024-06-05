First Trust Advisors LP Sells 285,970 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.49% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $304,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.68. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

