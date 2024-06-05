First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.49. 33,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 130,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $566.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,005,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,282,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,250,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 70.4% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 57,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

