First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.62 and last traded at $88.23. 4,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.56.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $138.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

