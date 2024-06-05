First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.62 and last traded at $88.23. 4,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.56.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $138.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
