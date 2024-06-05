First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.44 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 866,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,086,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 12,872.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 131,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 209,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $512,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

