FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $40.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 407,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,423,000 after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.