Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

SVVC opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $943,930.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

