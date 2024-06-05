Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.8 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $5.08 on Wednesday, hitting $132.79. 3,544,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.53. Five Below has a one year low of $128.64 and a one year high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

