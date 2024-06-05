Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

FIVE stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.79. 3,770,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.53. Five Below has a 52-week low of $128.64 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

