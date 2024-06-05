Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.94 million. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

FIVE traded down $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.79. 3,520,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.53. Five Below has a 12-month low of $128.64 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

