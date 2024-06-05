Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 8.6%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 1,680,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,409,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

