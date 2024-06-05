Foot Locker, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

FL opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,598 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 705,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 592,404 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

