Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.16. 17,529,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 51,722,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.