Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of FOX worth $24,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,581. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get Our Latest Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.