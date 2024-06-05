FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 14,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 72,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
FPX Nickel Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$97.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.
About FPX Nickel
FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.
