Francis Laurencio Sells 2,464 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $10,176.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,202.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Atomera Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 176,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,225. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $107.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

About Atomera

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in Atomera by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Articles

