Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,908 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Franco-Nevada worth $88,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,558,000 after purchasing an additional 208,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,807,000 after buying an additional 566,539 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after buying an additional 789,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,364,000 after buying an additional 112,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.2 %
FNV traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $120.34. 420,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,640. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $149.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
