Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 88,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 247,003 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $37.03.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE India ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,003,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,781,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

