FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 130,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,155. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

